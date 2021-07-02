The University of Malta has entered into a three-year sponsorship agreement with pharmaceutical company Evolve Ltd to support electromagnetics research.



The university's Electromagnetics Research Group (EMRG) is an interdisciplinary group involving more than 20 members, some with affiliations to international institutions of repute.

The members hail from the fields of physics, mathematics, geosciences, engineering and medicine and surgery.

A commercial partner is crucial for them to secure further funding to boost their research prospects.

According to research group leader Prof Charles Sammut, investment by private entities is still quite limited. Evolve Ltd, he said, were pioneers.

The university is being supported by the Ministry for Research and the agreement was made possible thanks to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust, headed by Mr Wilfred Kenely.



Malta Enterprise is meanwhile backing Evolve Ltd’s move to encourage industrial-academic relations even more.



“I am very confident in the abilities of our researchers to apply their findings to the needs of society at large," University of Malta Rector, Prof Alfred Vella said at the signing.

"I sincerely hope that I will come across similar partnerships, as there are other promising groups of researchers who are doing valuable work that is waiting to be applied but lacks the necessary funding," he added.

