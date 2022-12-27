The excitement mixed with nervous energy that permeates backstage just before curtain-up is second to none. Yet, it was felt doubly so in the moments before the first performance of Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto last Friday, as the cast, musicians and crew went through their final paces before the opening number that signalled that panto at the Manoel is finally back.

Over the past few months, Malta’s theatre sector has witnessed a slow-but-sure return to normality. This moment, however, was particularly special as it heralded the first panto at the Manoel in three years.

“We certainly felt its absence and it’s just great to be back,” Anthony Bezzina, Ċikku’s director and artistic director of Masquerade Malta, the company behind the show, says.

Joseph Zammit as Willy Wonder

“I’d have never imagined, back in March 2020, that it would be so long before a panto would be performed on the

Manoel stage once more. It’s gratifying to finally be able to showcase our hard work. It’s also a massive relief and absolute joy to be back with a show that is so integral to many families’ Christmas plans.”

A truly scrumdiddlyumptious homage to Roald Dahl, the master of children’s storytelling, Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto is written by Malcolm Galea, who also brings the show’s dame to life as Dame Desserta.

The cast also includes Joseph Zammit, Katherine Brown, Marco Calleja, Martina Galea Loffreda, Nathaniel Attard, Karl Bartolo and Hannah Gatt.

I can’t wait to witness families and friends enjoying the togetherness the experience of watching panto will inevitably bring

The show’s musical direction falls under Kris Spiteri’s baton, the cast’s vocal coaching is by Tina Frendo and choreography is by Valerie Burke. Bringing the show to life visually is a stunning set designed by Romualdo Moretti as well as larger-than-life costumes by Louie Noir and Simona Mamo.

Fully aware that audiences’ expectations will be high following such a long absence, Bezzina is certain that Ċikku will meet them.

“My team and I have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the spectacle, magic and – dare I say it – chocolatey fun make up for those panto-less years. Malcolm’s dynamic script embraces all the familiar panto traditions: the panto call, catchphrases and hilarious audience interactions. He’s also got a few other surprises up his elaborate, colourful and massive sleeve,” he laughs.

Katherine Brown as Diva Devine

“Mostly, though, I can’t wait to witness families and friends enjoying the togetherness the experience of watching panto will inevitably bring as the show’s run unfolds.”

Masquerade’s Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto is on at the Manoel Theatre until January 8. Tickets are available online at www.teatrumanoel.mt, by phone on (+356) 2124 6389 or by e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt.

For more information, visit www.masquerademalta.com.