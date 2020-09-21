A drawn-out investigation by the police has led to the arrest of three youths aged between 19 and 21 over the theft of fuel from petrol stations between March and June.

Investigations by the Major Crimes Squad led to the identification of the three men.

The police arrested a 19-year-old man, resident of Żejtun, who is believed to be the mastermind.

Investigations revealed that on several days in March 2020, he allegedly stole fuel from a pump in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Żurrieq, while together with the other two young men, on several days in June, he allegedly committed theft from another pump in Aldo Moro Street, Marsa.

Further investigations revealed that the two 21-year-olds, from Cospicua and Qormi, were allegedly accomplices in the theft of fuel from the Marsa pump. It also resulted that the 21-year-old resident of Cospicua drove a vehicle without a licence.

The three are expected to be charged in court before Magistrate Josette Demicoli on Monday morning.