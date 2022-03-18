Three youths were remanded in custody on Friday after denying involvement in a €150,000 cash and jewellery theft from a St Paul’s Bay residence earlier in March.

Juanito Jimenez, 28, from Ħamrun, Hagen Azzopardi, 28, from Msida along with 21-year-old Mosta resident Lydon Abela were escorted to court to face charges of aggravated theft, willful damage to third party property, criminal conspiracy and handling stolen goods.

Jimenez was separately charged with money laundering as well as breaching five bail decrees.

Azzopardi was separately charged with the aggravated theft of a pistol, carrying such weapon without the necessary police licence and also with breaching a previous bail decree.

The prosecution explained how suspicions had first turned upon Abela who had been in a relationship with the alleged victim’s daughter.

The youth was arrested last week and was granted police bail while investigations continued into the reported theft which took place on March 4 between 9am and 11am.

CCTV footage from the suspected crime scene placed investigators on the tracks of the other two suspects.

Meanwhile, Jimenez turned up at police headquarters claiming that he was being followed and was fearing for his personal safety.

But a sharp-eyed officer, present while Jimenez was filing his report, spotted an expensive-looking gold choker worn by the youth who was told to hand it over for further investigation.

That choker was subsequently valued at around €30,000, the court was told.

Jimenez was arrested when he returned to retrieve the choker this week.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in view of the gravity of the offences and the fact that civilian witnesses are still to testify.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Leonard Caruana, turned down the request, while urging the prosecution to summon those witnesses at the earliest possible hearing.

In view of the money laundering charges, the court also upheld a request by the prosecution for a freezing order over all assets of the accused.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and George Frendo prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Sean Xerri de Caro. Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb were counsel to Jimenez. Debono and lawyer Marion Camilleri were counsel to Azzopardi. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was counsel to Abela.