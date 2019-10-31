Spelling Bee competitions are extremely popular in countries around the world. The concept is straightforward: competing children are given a complex word to spell and if they spell it incorrectly, they are out of the game. The winner is top speller who beats off all competition.

At face value, it looks like a simple game but the challenge is nail-biting, exceptionally competitive and immensely popular with children. It is obviously much loved by parents and teachers because it’s the perfect way to get children excited about spelling. Who needs dictation when there’s Spelling Bee?

In Malta, Spelling Bee competitions or as they are known, Żanżan Kelma, were held for the first time in 2017 and organised by the Għaqda tal-Malti, in collaboration with the Representative of the European Commission in Malta. Over these three years it has grown in popularity, so much so that this year, a Gozitan edition was also held.

Merlin Publishers’ new children’s novel in Maltese is therefore perfect timing. It is about a shy girl whose dream it is to take part in the Żanżan Kelma competition. The story is set in Australia where the competition has so much following that the final round is broadcast nationwide from the Sydney Opera House.

The book – L-Ispettaklu Stupend Żanżan Kelma – is about India Wimple, a girl so painfully shy that the last thing she wants to do is take part in the competition. But with the support and cheering of her family she submits her application and slowly, she starts winning round after round… each time inching closer and closer to her dream

Along the way, young India, who lives in a remote village in the middle of Australia, shares the adventure with other contesting children – some of whom are great fun, others, ahem, much less so.

L-Ispettaklu Stupend Żanżan Kelma is written by award-winning author Deborah Abela, a bestselling children’s author in Australia. This book was a finalist for the REAL Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the country. Abela who is of Maltese descent is known with Maltese young readers for Teresa, a novel set in wartime Malta, which immediately became a classic with children.

L-Ispettaklu Stupend Żanżan Kelma has been translated to Maltese by Leanne Ellul and Clare Azzopardi, the same two authors who had translated Teresa.

The launch of the book took place at San Anton School, where Abela led two very thrilling Spelling Bee competitions for students.

