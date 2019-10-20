President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca’s inclusivity efforts have been recognised by the Unesco chair in bioethics (Haifa), which presented her with the Thriving for an Inclusive Society award.

The award was presented to Ms Coleiro Preca by Prof. Luigia Melillo, rector of Pegaso International, during the #PIConf2019 held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The award ceremony, which coincided with World Bioethics Day 2019, took place after Ms Coleiro Preca delivered a Lectio Magistralis on the theme ‘Beyond Ethical Policies’, that touched on her belief that ethical policies were not enough.

She said: “Policies must be accompanied by political will and determination, by the participation by all stakeholders including children, by engagement of civil society; by active citizenship and a stronger focus on the wellbeing of society.

“I am aware that this paradigm shift will not happen overnight. It will take courage, sacrifice and determination by politicians, policymakers, civil society and all members of our societies.”

Ms Coleiro Preca thanked the Unesco chair in bioethics and Pegaso International for the award, and dedicated it to all the children of Malta, Italy, the Euro-Mediterranean region, as well children living in the refugee camps all over the world.