The Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta is organising a photo exhibition by Stefano Amantini. The exhibition will be displayed entirely online – from June 22 to July 5, a photo will be posted every day on the Facebook e Instagram pages of the Institute.

Amantini’s photos show a minimalist world – one which only few travellers will cross. The human presence is discreet and near invisible. The photographer’s reality is made of disorienting geographies and geologies, of lights and seasons and skies that amaze, of exuberant vegetation and desolated aridity.

Therefore the stories of those solitary characters remain tiny and us viewers can only suspect of their past and their future. However briefly, because immediately we are swept by the force of the landscape.

It’s this landscape that represents the object of contemplation of Amantini.

Amantini became a professional photographer in1987 after graduating in anthropology and after some experience in advertising. He then decided to dedicate himself entirely to travel coverage. His cultural background and his artistic sensibility have led him to many far away destinations among which the Sahara Desert.

A breakthrough for him was in 1991 when, together with Massimo Borghi and Guido Cozzi, he founded Atlantide Phototravel, a photographic agency specialized in travel coverage. Assignment from the major travel magazines – both Italian and foreign – which have published his work include GEO Saison, V&S, Bell'Italia, In Viaggio, Gente Viaggi, D La Repubblica, Panorama Travel, Dove, GEO (France and Spain), Wine Spectator, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveller, The New York Times and Rutas del Mundo. Thanks to magazine assignments and his own personal travel projects, he has built a vast and unique photo archive.

The exhibition is being organised by the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta, under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy in Malta.