A sailing yacht ran aground and a small cabin cruiser was assisted by an AFM rescue vessel on Sunday as thunderstorms hit Malta.

Three persons on board the grounded yacht were unhurt.

Photo: Walter Sargent.

Triq Sant' Andrija in Swieqi was flooded, again, on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Cassar.

Some localised flooding was reported, with traffic brought to a halt in Triq Sant' Andrija in Swieqi.

Swimmers at Għadira Bay were treated to the sight of a large water spout off shore early in the afternoon.

Instability is expected to persist into early in the week.

Video by Irwin Gratil

Photo: Robert Dingli.