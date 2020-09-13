A sailing yacht ran aground and a small cabin cruiser was assisted by an AFM rescue vessel on Sunday as thunderstorms hit Malta.
Three persons on board the grounded yacht were unhurt.
Photo: Walter Sargent.
Triq Sant' Andrija in Swieqi was flooded, again, on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Cassar.
Some localised flooding was reported, with traffic brought to a halt in Triq Sant' Andrija in Swieqi.
Swimmers at Għadira Bay were treated to the sight of a large water spout off shore early in the afternoon.
Instability is expected to persist into early in the week.
Photos: newsroom@timesofmalta.com.
Video by Irwin Gratil
Photo: Robert Dingli.
