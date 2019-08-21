Malta’s weather looks set to take a drab turn in the first week of September, with meteorologists expecting rain throughout the week and even a possible thunderstorm.

Temperature highs will dip below the 30 degrees Celsius mark and gathering storm clouds will result in isolated showers on Sunday, the Malta International Airport weather station believes.

The weather could get even wetter once the weekend is over: MIA forecasts predict a possible thunderstorm on Monday, a wet Tuesday and another possible thunderstorm on Wednesday. Rains will continue sporadically on Thursday, at the tail end of a five-day wet streak which will end with partly cloudy weather on Friday.

Other forecasters are more sanguine about the week ahead, predicting rain on Sunday and Monday but brighter spells throughout the rest of the week.

Although it might be wet, it will remain warm, with temperatures in the high 20s and winds not expected to blow past force three on the Beaufort scale.

Image: MIA weather page

The rains will be welcomed by farmers, who have had to endure unusually cold weather in winter, an especially wet spring and a searing start to the summer this year.

Those odd climatic conditions led to a poorer-than-usual fruit harvest, local farmers told Times of Malta earlier this month.