Marcus Thuram scored his first Serie A goal on Sunday as Inter Milan thumped Fiorentina 4-0 and moved level with AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

France forward Thuram opened the scoring midway through the first half and had a hand in two more strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu which helped continue Inter’s perfect start to the new season.

Inter host Milan, who have also won their first three matches, in the first derby of the season immediately after the international break.

