Thursday was Malta’s hottest June day in almost 100 years as the maximum temperature reached a scorching 40.2°C, according to the Meteorological Office.

The temperature was the maximum temperature for the month of June since records began in 1923, beating the maximum of 40.1°C recorded on June 13, 1997.

The warmest June on record to date remains June 2019, where a mean monthly temperature of 26.3°C was recorded.

Malta is currently experiencing a forecast heatwave, with predicted temperatures for Friday and Saturday remaining at 39°C and 37°C respectively and expected to remain between 35°C ad 38°C for the forthcoming seven days.

Accounting for the heat stress index, temperatures outside may continue to feel as hot as 40°C.

Photo: Malta International Airport

A heatwave is defined as a maximum temperature exceeding the climatic maximum temperature of the month by 5°C for three consecutive days or more.

In the past five years, similar heatwaves were experienced between June 28 and June 30 in 2017 and between June 8 and June 10 in 2019, with the temperature exceeding 33.8°C for 12 days in the past five years.

The Met Office said that Malta’s current heat wave was being caused by a high-pressure system that is persisting over the Central Mediterranean, leading to very dry conditions. This high pressure has caused a day-on-day temperature build-up, resulting in a prolonged heatwave.

Photo: MODIS

“The wind was and, still is, still mainly light, leading to further increases in temperature,” the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, the Moderate Resolution imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), an imaging sensor on board the Aqua satellite, captured a sweeping dust plume blowing from North Africa towards Italy, which is forecast to continue travelling to further into the north of Europe this week.

To avoid the effects of the heatwave:

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during hot periods of the day usually between 11am and 4pm.

Stay in the coolest parts of your home and workplace.

Draw curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Drink plenty of water to replace fluids lost through sweating and eat more cold food such as salads.

Avoid dehydrating liquids like alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Opt for indoor physical activity or carry out your physical activity in the morning.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a hat if you must go out.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.