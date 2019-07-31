The number of traffic accidents was down marginally in the second quarter of this year, but there was a steeper reduction in the number of people injured.

The number of accidents reached 3,818, down 0.5 per cent over the corresponding period in 2018.

Road traffic casualties declined by 10.4 per cent to 421 over the same period in 2018. Grievously injured persons consisted of 50 drivers, 13 passengers and 22 pedestrians/cyclists/other persons.

Among them were three drivers and three passengers killed on the road between April and June this year, three fewer than in the same three months of 2018, according to National Statistics Office figures.



The deaths made up nearly all of the seven fatalities that were recorded in the first six months of the year.

The victims, two men and four women, included two car drivers, two passengers, a motorcyclist and a pillion rider.

The Northern Harbour district registered the largest share of all road traffic accidents with 1,405 cases or 36.8 per cent of all accidents.

Most of the traffic casualties fell in the 41 to 59 age bracket. 62.2 per cent involved passenger cars, followed by motorcycles (27.1 per cent) and goods-carrying vehicles (5.7 per cent). The six fatalities consisted of two car drivers, two passengers, a motorcyclist and a pillion rider.

Five cyclists were involved in vehicle collisions, of whom three sustained grievous injuries.

The highest road traffic casualty and road traffic accident rates occurred on Thursdays with 66 casualties and 606 accidents respectively.

The worst time was between Noon and 3pm with 841 cases or 22.0 per cent of the total, followed by the 9am and noon with 812 cases.

The highest number of road traffic accidents was registered in Birkirkara with 312 cases. Qormi and St Paul’s Bay were next, with 215 and 178 reported accidents respectively