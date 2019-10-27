Every year, October and the colour pink are synonymous with spreading the word on breast cancer awareness. This killer disease impacts and takes away the lives of thousands of women (and some men!), as well as their families all over the world. Since most people know that it is the second most common form of cancer for women, the aim of awareness is not solely to get the word out, but to also raise awareness about early detection.

And while pink might not always be a first-choice colour in the car community, automotive importer, GasanZammit Motors enthusiastically threw its weight behind this global initiative.

In their pre-dominantly male workspace, staff received and were urged to distribute informative bookmarks, produced specifically for GZ, which encouraged everyone to think pink and remember to check themselves regularly. The automotive importer, renowned locally for importing some of the world’s foremost car brands such as Volvo, Ford, Mazda and Honda, also introduced casual Fridays to the delight of its employees, and to make it more interesting, asked everyone to add a touch of pink to their casual clothes throughout October against a donation towards the Marigold Foundation.

In a further bid to push healthy eating and raise awareness about how consuming antioxidants in organic food can help in the fight against all forms of cancer, all staff also received jars of organic and natural nut butters from local producer Munch a Bunch.

GZ staff were treated to a Pink explosion last week as GZ director Carolyn Zammit handed out cupcakes, nut butters and information on how to check yourself to all GZ staff.