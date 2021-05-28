Throughout the year we tend to see a series of coloured ribbons to commemorate special themes that are meaningful to society. We see pink ribbons in October to raise awareness about breast cancer. We see red ribbons to raise awareness about alcohol use or Alzheimer’s disease. There are in total 16 coloured ribbons, that are used around the world as symbols of important themes.

Throughout the month of April each year, we see a blue ribbon. The blue hue of this ribbon does not symbolise inspiration, hope and serenity, as most shades of blues do. The colour of this ribbon has a more gruesome meaning; one which is hoped to inspire many to labour against the very abhorrent causes of the theme.

The Blue Ribbon Campaign aims to prevent child abuse. In 1989, in Norfolk, US, a grandmother decided to attach a blue ribbon to her car’s antennae, in commemoration to her lost grandchild, who died horribly at the hands of his abusive carers. This grandmother thought blue was an appropriate representation of the colour of the bruises which her grandson sustained before his gruesome death. The idea quickly spread from town to town until now, in the year 2021, the blue ribbon has become a distinguishable marker around the world. It is a reminder to us all that child abuse continues to be a reality around us and that we all share a common responsibility to make sure that children are safe and serene.

The World Health Organization offers statistics that are shocking. According to international studies, three out of four children under the age of four suffer some form of physical violence by their parents. Moreover, one in every five females, and one in every 13 males, report having been sexually violated at least once in their lives. The number of children dying at the hands of their parents makes my stomach churn as I read the statistics. Locally, the Directorate for the Child Protection Services receives over one thousand reports for investigation on a yearly basis, and on average 30 to 40 of such cases are deemed to possess sufficient risks to the well-being of the child to warrant removal from the family home.

For the reader who shall undoubtedly ask how many of these cases are frivolous, according to internal estimates, 50 per cent of all reports received at the Directorate may be closed upon assessment and reveal no need for further intervention by the Directorate. Obviously, this leaves another staggering 50 per cent of cases that need attention. It is difficult to offer a clean aggregate of data to depict the number of reports received on physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, being a witness to abusive contexts, neglect and parental alienation. The challenge is that in many of the cases, the child would reportedly be experiencing a compound of different types of abuse. It is preoccupying, at best, to see that children in our country must endure harsh experiences inside the places they call home, at the hands of people they call loved ones.

Obviously, my duty as a professional precludes me from offering case details to showcase to the public what sort of stories take place on our shores. But I can attest that sadly some children have to experience some serious risks.

The Directorate has seen cases of children who almost died of malnutrition; cases of children being abandoned; cases of children being burnt with salamanders or scalding water. The Directorate has seen children who were violently raped; threatened by violence and with the use of weapons; scarred because their parents hit them with sharp objects. Abuse is real.

Apart from being real, abuse also has a tendency to be silent. It is uncommon, though not impossible, for children to self-report. In the overwhelming majority of cases reports of child abuse are delivered by individuals or entities, who step forward on behalf of the minor, that often falls nowhere within their responsibility. This means, that had it not been for the honourable act of a person who felt that he or she needed to protect a defenceless child, the child would have never been found.

As functional members of this society, it is imperative to understand our role in protecting the children. Unfortunately they cannot do it on their own.

Let the Blue Ribbon be a reminder of your obligation as an adult to do what is right for the child. If you encounter a situation where you believe that a child is being abused you may contact the support line 179 to report or you may report directly to the Directorate for the Child Protection Services on 2149 2348.

Steve Libreri is Director Child Protection Services at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services