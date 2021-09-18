Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose says he will do everything to keep Jude Bellingham and Erling Braut Haaland at the Bundesliga club as the young stars attract the attention of Europe’s top clubs after forging an impressive partnership.

Dortmund, third in Germany’s top flight, host Union Berlin on Sunday looking to build on their four-match winning streak, including a 2-1 Champions League victory at Besiktas on Wednesday where Bellingham was man-of-the-match.

