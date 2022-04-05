Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, dealing a blow to the club’s hopes of securing Champions League football for next season.

The Scotland international, 24, who sustained the problem in training last week and missed Monday’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, will go under the knife in the next few days.

“A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his (left) knee,” the club said in a statement.

