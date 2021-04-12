A new golf era has dawned in the Land of the Rising Sun thanks to Hideki Matsuyama’s victory Sunday at the Masters, the first major triumph by a Japanese man.

And global golf icon Tiger Woods says Matsuyama’s one-stroke win over American Will Zalatoris for the green jacket will resonate worldwide.

“Making Japan proud Hideki,” Woods tweeted. “Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Matsuyama hopes his success will inspire legions of Japanese golfers to follow his example and launch careers in the sport, much the way “Tigermania” sparked greater interest after Woods won the 1997 Masters.

