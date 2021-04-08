Tiger Woods was driving at an “unsafe” speed nearly double the 45 mph limit when he crashed in California in February, Los Angeles County’s sheriff said Wednesday.

Woods’s SUV was travelling at up to 87 miles (140 kilometers) an hour before it flew off the road and flipped several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, leaving the 15-time major champion with a shattered right leg.

“The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway,” said Alex Villanueva.

