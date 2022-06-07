Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will not play next week’s US Open at Brookline to continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after the third round.

“I previously informed (organizers) the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods tweeted, adding that he is still planning to play in the British Open at St Andrews, which starts on July 14.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta