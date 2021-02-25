US golf legend Tiger Woods was recovering in hospital Wednesday after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that have raised fears for the 45-year-old’s career.

Law enforcement officials said the 15-time major champion, who has been plagued by injury in recent years, would not face reckless driving charges for the crash which didn’t involve any other cars.

Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when his SUV hit the center median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.

