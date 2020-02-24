In the pre-financial crisis days, bank regulators adopted a rather lax attitude to the oversight of banks. As long as banks held the established minimum levels of capital for what was perceived as prudent solvency and liquidity requirements, they were largely left to do their own thing.

Governance structures were judged on whether they were based on good theoretical principles rather than their efficacy to ensure sustainable growth. Business models were the sole responsibility of bank directors and supervisors were rarely interested in questioning the sustainability of these models. Ultimately directors were accountable to shareholders who not surprisingly, aimed at maximising the return on their investment.

Things have changed fast in the last few years. Banking supervision of significantly important banks has been centralised and entrusted to the European Central Bank. The largest German banks can vouch for the profound impact of this change in the tone of European banking supervisors.

Deutsche Bank will soon issue the first contingent convertible bond issue since 2014. Popularly known as CoCos these bonds are more similar to equity than corporate debt. While paying an attractive risk premium, these bonds could be converted to equity capital at any time in the event of an issuer failing to meet regulatory requirements.

The Deutsche Bank bonds, for instance, will be converted to equity if the tier one capital ratio of the bank falls below 5.125 per cent. These bonds that can be written off when a bank faces major stress were introduced by regulators to beef up the balance sheet of banks. They are certainly not the best haven for the savings of widows and orphans. Cocos are perpetual bonds that are not repayable at any time and regulators can also stop a bank from paying the coupon on debt if they think that it needs to retain cash and raise more capital.

Banking supervisors are very aware of political sensitivities and are obsessed with secrecy

There are some analysts who argue that banking supervision has now gone in overkill mode. A bank that has to pay seven or eight per cent to raise capital needs to have a return on equity of at least nine or 10 per cent to justify its operations. With increasing restrictions on lending and the management of non-performing loans not many European banks can confidently claim that they have a business model that can deliver that kind of return.

This brings me to another consideration that demonstrates how intrusive banking supervision has become in recent years. Commerzbank, another large German bank, has been told by the ECB that it needs to speed up its restructuring efforts as its profitability projections are not impressive and its cost base still bloated. Do not expect to read about this supervisory directive in any ECB official document of for that matter in a communication by any bank.

This attitude, of course, is the best way to ensure that someone privy to sensitive information will leak the judgement of the banking supervisors and the reaction of the banks’ management to the media. Haven’t we all experienced how irresistible it is for some to spill the beans while the authorities insist on the sacredness of professional secrecy?

So Commerzbank has been told that its return on equity projections of just four per cent is inadequate when one considers that its cost of capital is nearer 10 per cent. The ECB is usually quite reticent to give specific directives to banks in order to meet its expectations especially if these directives could be interpreted as politically sensitive. However, it seems that Commerzbank has been told in no uncertain way that it needs to reduce its head count and close more branches.

Not surprisingly, the ECB does not admit that part of European banks lacklustre profitability must be attributed to its low interest rate policy that has damaged banks’ traditional business models profoundly. Commerzbank management made sure that their disagreement with the ECB’s directives were not kept shrouded in secrecy. One unknown Commerzbank stickler for transparency spoke to the Financial Times and argued “I think it is cheeky to accuse us of poor performance. Our results are not glamorous but consistently in the black.”

One needs to really start asking whether tightening banking supervision has now gone too far. Are banks now expected to carry the full consequences of politicians’ lack of determination to correct fundamental weaknesses in the eurozone economies?

It will be tragic if we have safer banks, but anaemic economies.

