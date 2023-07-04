Guaranteeing rights that overlap with each other in a society is an exercise that invites contradiction and tension. In the end, even the best-executed balancing test will still result in a price to pay for the freedoms we enjoy and which are essential for the good functioning of a democracy.

These debates occur all the time across the world. Where do we draw the line between equal treatment of men and women and religious freedom, between labour rights and economic rights, between privacy and security.

Malta was faced with one such question when police started bringing in comedians for questioning in response to acerbic comments. A 2021 law lowered the bar for prosecutions to take place against insults that could incite hatred.

Prosecutions grew in number, and soon the police were described as “erring on the side of caution” in regard to what constitutes hate speech. On the other hand, in going too far in the other direction, caution about eroding free speech was thrown to the wind.

The government’s response was confounding, especially given that it credits itself with decriminalising libel and removing censorship.

Ostensibly, it has failed to grasp that when you lower the bar for speech, you lower it for everyone. Protection from being insulted, for instance, necessitates a carve out from freedom of expression. By trying to roll back free speech against insults, the government has now also lowered the bar for police investigations to begin.

The criteria for instigating hate speech requirements ought to be clearer, especially in the eyes of police. Having them investigate every bizarre possibility that may cause offence does nothing for a freer arena of debate.

It is a price for free speech that those who value tolerance have to answer those whose speech we find reprehensible and objectionable. Indeed, in doing so, we would also be exercising that same fundamental right. After all, effective public debate has always required a thick skin.

Criminalising unsavoury speech, however, opens a plethora of issues. As Ranier Fsadni notes (Times of Malta, June 8), the unethical and the illegal are two different kettles of fish. A criminal conviction should require more than subjective moral judgements.

But the problems start even before a court passes its judgment. Those who argue that it should be left entirely in the courts’ hands neglect the chilling effect of police investigations.

None of this is to argue in favour of inciting hatred.

Racism, xenophobia and homophobia should never fall within legitimate public discourse, let alone speech which is outright dangerous. But combatting those who spew hatred requires tools which are more sophisticated than criminal law. This is because making it a general rule to prosecute speech that seems unsavoury has wider effects on public debate, which was a lesson learnt the hard way.

Nor does it affect only satirists. Naturally, rather than clarify the criteria for police investigations to begin, the Labour government went for the low-lying fruit.

It is a good thing that artistic expression be protected more than it already is. But the proposed solution is half-baked and risks (unintended) consequences.

If it was artists who felt vulnerable because of a legal ‘loophole’, then the loophole would be closed only for artists. Meanwhile, allowing people to report speech freely risks reverberating on broadcasters, journalists and activists, who are already facing receding freedoms and increased hurdles to information.

The police should not have a carte blanche to question anyone for speech. Blurting out rubbish has pretty effective social consequences that does not warrant law enforcement getting involved.

Moreover, civil law remedies for damage to reputation is another less draconian avenue. But rather than creating exceptions to the exception for artists only, it would have been better to revise the government’s approach to prosecuting speech in the first place.

Common sense should prevail. Insulting speech alone should not trigger police action, because it does not meet the threshold for dangerous speech. Society does not need to be protected from anything short of polite and agreeable.

What needs to be considered is not whether speech is insulting to an individual, but whether the threats, insults or abuse are made in reference to a characteristic like race or religion with a sufficient degree of severity.

Even after all this is considered, context is key. The reprehensible may well be the price we pay for free speech. Justifying or calling for violence, hatred and intolerance is not.

What spurred the heavy-handedness is anyone’s guess. It is far from surprising that the Labour government has such a tenuous grasp on what freedom of expression means.

It has consistently got it wrong, from refusing freedom of information requests to taking down protest banners and destroying memorials.

While it has never lost an opportunity to show its contempt for the journalists who hold it to account, it is now trying to lead the way on balancing our fundamental rights.

There is no silver bullet when it comes to balancing interests. But freedom of expression is fragile and contingent on many factors.

It is not surprising, but still unfortunate, that the government’s readiness to nibble on free speech is once again misplaced.

David Casa is a Nationalist MEP.