Following a board meeting held on Friday, August 11, Tigné Mall plc, owner and operator of The Point Shopping Mall, announced a positive performance in the first half of the current fiscal year with a pre-tax profit of €2.4 million for the period. This was reported in the company’s interim financial statements for the first half of the year and represents an improvement of almost 11 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The shopping mall's overall financial position remains stable, with a healthy cash reserve and manageable debt levels. This stability provides the mall with the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities while weathering potential economic fluctuations. A marginal increase in operating expenses was largely offset by the healthy growth in revenue.

The company highlighted that its operational performance during this period has been robust, with retailers reporting encouraging sales. This achievement is underpinned by a surge in incoming tourism and renewed interest in fashion throughout the post-pandemic recovery.

The occupancy rate remains very high, indicating a strong demand for premium retail space at The Point. The mall's tenant-mix strategy, with a balanced combination of anchor stores, specialty boutiques, and dining options, has continued to attract a wide audience, increasing foot traffic and visitor spend.

The mall's strategic marketing initiatives, including events, promotions, partnerships and collaborations, have also helped create a vibrant and engaging shopping experience. The Point remains committed to being the heart of its community and provide a convenient meeting point for all. In this respect, The Point has plans to modernise its facilities, upgrade its technology, and enhance the common areas.

The company's commitment to ESG principles is evident through its efforts in environmental conservation, community engagement, and transparent governance practices. While the shopping mall has already made commendable efforts in ESG initiatives, it continues to explore potential improvement in a number of areas. As a hub of the retail community, The Point is committed to encouraging tenant businesses to adopt sustainable practices in their operations to further extend the mall's positive impact even beyond its immediate operations.

“Despite the positive performance, potential economic uncertainties or shifts in consumer behavior will be closely monitored and the company is prepared to adapt its strategies as required,” Edwin Borg, the company’s CEO, explained.

The retail industry is highly competitive, with new shopping centers and online retail platforms emerging. The Point embraces the omni-channel revolution and actively supports retailers with its adoption.

Tigné Mall plc chairman Joseph Zammit Tabona stated that the interim financial statements portray a promising outlook. The mall's revenue growth, efficient cost management, strong tenant mix, and strategic initiatives indicate a well-rounded approach to sustainable success. “To continue thriving, the shopping mall should remain attentive to market trends, consumer preferences, and evolving industry dynamics while maintaining its commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience,” he concluded.