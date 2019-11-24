It’s sexy, indulgent, suspenseful and mind-blowing. Gerard James Borg is back with a compulsive psychological thriller that challenges new borders and is set to keep you up all night. After the trailblazing success of Sliema Wives, Madliena Married Men, and Bormla Babes, it’s time for some forbidden temptation in the form of Tigné Point Bachelors.

Gerard’s new book was released on October 9. This time we should expect something darker and sexier with alternating narrators and a hefty dose of infidelity in the playground of the rich and beautiful. With the first few chapter titles inspired by the book of Genesis like ‘Forbidden Fruit’ and ‘Original sin’, all the way to ‘Sushi and sex’, ‘Private act’, and ‘Dangerous minds’, it promises some delightful surprises and a compulsive read.

The story revolves around an attractive lawyer who slips into an intoxicating affair with his best friend’s fiancée… An erotically-charged temptress who turns out to be an obsessive stalker… and a handsome psychiatrist, master-seducer and manipulator pursuing the object of his desire…

Like all of Gerard’s books, the story is set in Malta around luxurious surroundings, giving the reader an amazingly detailed account of the sex, drama and intrigue that go on behind closed doors…

Tigné Point Bachelors is available from all leading bookshops and from Midseabooks’ online platform.