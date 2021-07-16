A Maltese content creator’s video has captured Malta’s obsession with construction, with a short original song posted on video sharing app TikTok gaining over 26,000 views in the space of a day.

Bearing the title of 'Kullimkien Konkos', which refers to ready-mix concrete, the Maltese language song features Cedric Vella, who goes by the TikTok handle @supersadly, pouring himself a bowl of 'Konkos cereal', spreading cement on his toast and stirring it into his milk.

Video: Cedric Vella/ TikTok

“It’s full of vitamins and keeps pockets full of money,” Vella sings.

“Pay no mind to anyone who tries to tell you otherwise, we’re all heading to the grave anyway,” he raps, before ascending into a chorus of 'kullimkien Konkos' (concrete everywhere).

The video also shows Vella pulling €50 notes out of his pocket and sitting on a washing machine as the cash spins below him in a less-than-subtle reference to money laundering.

It also includes a cheeky reference to Transport Minister Ian Borg, as an illustration on the back of the Konkos cereal box features a builder next to a maze puzzle and the phrase “Help Ian find a tree to chop down”.

Musician and songwriter Vella makes a living on quirky and creative projects, having recreated the Maltese national anthem using sounds and visuals from people working in Valletta and an homage to Maltese tea-time habits in the video 'Te u Pastizz'.

Asked what had inspired him to create the song, Vella said his surroundings about his daily life were more than enough to go on.

“All I had to do for inspiration is look around. Here in Malta we love concrete so much I figured all that’s left is to eat it,” he said.

“I don't usually go political with my TikTok content but as an artist I felt it's necessary.”