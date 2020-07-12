The Acting Director General (Consumer Affairs) has issued a public warning statement that V.G. Tiles & Marble Centre, of 1, Industrial Estate, Valletta Road, Attard, has not honoured a decision delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The tribunal had upheld a consumer’s claim, and ordered the V.G. Tiles & Marble Centre to pay the consumer €1,164. The marble supplied was to be removed and returned to the company at the latter’s expense.

The tribunal also dismissed the V.G. Tiles & Marble Centre’s counterclaim against the consumer demanding that the latter pays the company €1,400, representing the outstanding balance due.

The company was ordered to bear all expenses related to the case.

The statement was issued in accordance with Article 8 of the Consumer Affairs Act (Cap. 378).