Chef Stephen La Rosa and Times of Malta are putting on their apron for a series of cooking videos that are generous on tips, tricks and above all, taste.

For the first video, we're simmering five slow cooker recipes that require minimal investment in prep time - but the returns are delicious.

Time to Cook with Stephen La Rosa and Times of Malta.

Thai Butternut Soup

Equipment

Knife

Chopping board

Immersion Blender

Crockpot Slow Cooker

Ingredients

2kg butternut squash, peeled and chopped

1 head of garlic, peeled

8 spring onions

100g ginger

50g yellow curry paste

2lt coconut milk

Coriander

Chili

Spring onion

Peanuts

Method

Peel and cut all vegetables Add to the slow cooker along with the curry paste, coconut milk and salt Cook for 3-4 hours on high or until tender Blend the soup and garnish with coriander, chili, spring onion and crushed roasted peanuts

BBQ Pulled Pork

Equipment

Knife

Chopping board

Mixing bowl

Frying pan

Crockpot Slow Cooker

Ingredients

2kg pork neck

2 onions, sliced

500ml beer

200g BBQ sauce

3 tbsp BBQ spice rub

½ head of cabbage, sliced

1 green apple, sliced

Chopped coriander to taste

Lime juice and lime zest, extra virgin olive oil and salt to taste

Method

Season pork with salt and the spice rub Sear pork in a hot pan Remove the pork and add the sliced onions, cook for 1-2 minutes. Add everything to a slow cooker along with a can of beer Glaze pork with BBQ sauce and cook for 5-6 hours on high until tender Shred pork and coat in BBQ sauce or blended cooking juices Combine slaw ingredients and serve the pulled pork on toasted bread rolls

Perfect pasta sauce

Equipment

Knife Chopping board Frying pan Crockpot slow cooker

Ingredients

200g onion, diced

150g celery, diced

150g carrot, diced

1kg beef knuckle

2kg beef mince

1kg pork mince

500g Italian sausage

8 sprigs of thyme

4 bay leaves

100g tomato paste

2.5 litres of chicken stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Olive oil and a neutral oil as needed

Method

Brown the meat in a frying pan over high heat Remove the meat and add your diced onion, carrot and celery and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat Add all ingredients to the crockpot and cook for five hours on high or until everything is tender. Break up the pieces of beef knuckle before storing your sauce and cooking it with your favourite pasta.

Bonus recipe: chicken stock

Ingredients

3kg chicken bones

3lt water

3 onions, quartered

3 carrots, halved

3 stalks of celery, halved

1 head of garlic, halved

8 sprigs thyme

1 tsp peppercorns

4 bay leaves

Method

Add all ingredients to a slow cooker and cook for eight hours on high.

Vegetarian Tagine

Ingredients

800g chickpeas

1kg butternut squash

500g carrot

750g new potatoes

4 spring onions

150g black olive

150g dried apricot

½ [reserved lemon

50g harissa paste

1lt canned tomato

2 tbsp ras el hanout

Method

Add all ingredients to the slow cooker and cook on high for six hours, stirring halfway through cooking.

Chocolaty Dessert

Equipment

Mixing bowls

Whisk

4 ramekins

Foil

Twine

Rubber spatula

Crockpot Slow Cooker

Ingredients

150g plain flour

150g butter

150g dark chocolate

180g sugar

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

20ml Creme de Cacao

30g cocoa powder

100g milk chocolate

100ml cream

Method

Boil the cream and pour over the broken milk chocolate, stir to combine to make ganache and freeze Melt the butter and dark chocolate together in the microwave or over a double boiler Whisk all of the eggs with the sugar and salt until light and airy Add the melted butter and chocolate into the egg mixture and the port Fold in the flour and chill the batter Coat the inside of 4 ramekins with butter and cocoa powder Pipe in the batter and add a spoonful of milk chocolate ganache in the centre Top up with more batter and seal the ramekins with butter lined foil and twine Place on disks of foil inside the slow cooker and top up with boiling water until the ramekins are half covered Cook on high for 1.5 hours or until cooked through.

