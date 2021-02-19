Sometimes, when having to write a speech, whether political or professional, I struggle with finding an appropriate tone or even with finding my muse but, as I sat down to write my speech for last Sunday’s political activity, the words flowed right out and I simply wrote what I felt deep down in my heart.

I had been wanting to express the sentiment of unity for quite a while and, though I had done so on a smaller scale – whenever I met individuals and smaller groups of people, this was the first time I was speaking in a public event under the leadership of Bernard Grech.

Perhaps it’s because I had been waiting so long. I was determined to use the opportunity to clearly put forward where I stood in terms of party politics, loyalty and unity. Those who know me and follow me know that I am not one to mince my words and this speech wasn’t any different.

I must admit that, as much as I believed in my words, I was not prepared for such a positive response. It was overwhelming to say the least. Many of the reactions were positive and reiterating my very own message of party unity and harmony. I tried to respond to every person that reached out to me but I’m not sure I managed, so I’m taking this opportunity to say thank you to every person who showered me with support. I am truly touched.

It truly means a lot when a speech touches people so deeply, especially individuals who form part of the mosaic of the Partit Nazzjonalista. This is my party’s name. When I attend events organised by the European People’s Party, every party is called by its native language name and no name is translated. I, thus, believe that, locally, the PN should always be called as its founding partners called it.

Let’s face it, who would vote for a divided party? I personally would not, so expecting the public to see the opposition as an alternative government when internal issues are still hanging over us is just not going to happen. Hence, as much as I would have loved to address various pressing issues, last Sunday I felt I had to kick off by addressing unity in my own party. This is the main challenge at the centre of our party and it is high time that we move on.

I believe that if I managed to move on, then many others will find the strength to do so too. It is no secret that I supported Adrian Delia up to the very last minutes of the party-leadership election. I supported him knowing how difficult it would be for him to make it. I believed in the principle of supporting the leader who was democratically voted in and I stuck to this principle until the very end.

Bernard Grech is our leader. So now, to my mind, there is only one way forward – to support our leader - Roselyn Borg Knight

Today, Bernard Grech is our leader. So, now, to my mind, there is only one way forward – to support our leader.

Of course, I am not oblivious to the pain that so many of us felt but, while we might still be a little bit bruised, one way to heal is to acknowledge the hurt and get busy working on the cause, which is to give the Maltese what they deserve: a country that is looked up to, a country that achieves its citizens aspirations and, most importantly, a country that offers a good and healthy (including mental health) lifestyle.

The PN can only achieve this if it can offer a serious alternative to government. In turn, this can only be achieved if we look ahead and pull the same rope. I know we are bigger than our internal quibbles and, as I said in my speech, “it takes two to tango”. So my message is loud and clear: even if you supported the predecessor, there is still space for you in the party.

I am living proof of that. Every person is valid and there is space for everyone.

The party, together with its cause, should always be at the forefront, no matter who is heading it.

I once again thank the previous leaders with whom I worked so closely and remind everyone that if we want the party to be where it deserves to be, and where our forefathers had placed it, there is only one way, the right way, and that is working together tirelessly. Whoever your preferred leader is or whichever party you currently prefer or may have preferred, let us start a new beginning, together.

Roselyn Borg Knight is international secretary, Nationalist Party.