Barcelona want to build for the future with the tantalising prospect of another group of teenage talents emerging together, but for now reality still bites.

After successive 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica in Group E, another loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday would leave them on the brink of Champions League elimination.

It would bring closer the possibility of failing to reach the knock-out stage for the first time since 2003, when Barca had not qualified for the competition.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta