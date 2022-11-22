Spain coach Luis Enrique said earlier this week it would be “unfair” if Argentina great Lionel Messi were never to win the World Cup.

But the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is running out of time and opportunities.

Alongside Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, the Qatar extravaganza will likely be the fifth and last World Cup for one of the two outstanding players of their generation — believed by many to be the two greatest footballers of all time.

Click here for full story.