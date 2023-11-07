Starlites JSD won their fifth Shield, and the first one under its new name – the John Tabone Shield – on Sunday in a tense finale against Mellieha Libertas at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion.

This was the two sides’ second final of the new season after they had met in the Super Cup back in October and just like then, it was Starlites who came out on top this time despite what coach Paul Ferrante believes was not his side’s best showing.

It also marked the return of the competition’s original format after having been switched to a version of the Elam Ending last season, one that had sparked criticism from the local clubs.

