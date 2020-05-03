Students who wanted to sit for their intermediate and advanced matriculation examinations in September and have not yet registered their details can do so between Monday and May 10, via the MATSEC website, the university said.

Those who have already registered for May’s first session and intend to sit for the same exams do not need to register again as their details would be automatically transferred to the new September session.

One is only required to apply if one wanted to sit for an examination in any new subject/s.

Those who would like to make any changes to the existing level of matriculation of subjects already registered for (for example, switch from intermediate Maltese to advanced level Maltese), may do so by sending a request, via email, to registrations.matsec@um.edu.mt.

New applicants can only sit for exams in September and will not be eligible for the resit session in December.

Students who have applied for their SEC examinations will need to re-apply in July after the publication of the levels.

MATSEC warned that it will not be accepting any late registrations.

