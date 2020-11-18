Staying in has become the new going out. And that has made us rediscover family life: from the garden that needs a bit of TLC and books that have been spending too much time on the shelf, to a nice dinner with family and your closest friends.

And the beauty of it is that it is all so simple – you just fire up your Time to Eat app, choose whatever you fancy, and get it delivered to wherever you want.

With temperatures cooling, there’s plenty of joy in spending time at home with your favourite comfort meal, your favourite people in the world, and your favourite television series. And it’s all set to become even more cosy with Time to Eat’s cashback reward programme.

Time to Eat is giving back to its loyal customers by helping them save money while earning rewards. How does it work? It’s really simple – just carry on ordering food as normal, and every time you do, you get rewarded once the order is confirmed.

When your Cashback Bar is full, you get to claim your cashback reward in the form of Time to Eat credit.

To use this credit, simply choose ‘credit’ as payment method when placing your order. And if the amount of your order is higher than your credit balance, the difference is charged to your credit card.

The cashback reward programme is also valid on orders from McDonald’s and McCafé, who offer breakfast and coffee exclusively on Time to Eat. So for all those who like their food from the Golden Arches, now it’s even more enjoyable – as they can get money back every time they order from McDonald’s in Naxxar and Birkirkara and McCafé in Naxxar through Time to Eat.

Work – and eat – from home

Many companies are discovering the benefits of allowing their staff to work from home – it’s safer and can be more productive. But there’s one thing missing – the social element of working in an office.

Local companies can keep their staff motivation levels high by treating them to Time to Eat vouchers.

Voucher orders for staff can be of any amount and value. Moreover they do not expire – and can be used in the cashback reward programme.