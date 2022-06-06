The need to discuss the possibility of introducing full-time MPs has been placed on the agenda again by Speaker Anġlu Farrugia.

Farrugia was giving the traditional Sette Giugno speech in front of the Sette Giugno monument in Valletta. The day recalls the riots of June 7, 1919, when four men were killed in violent protests that broke out over an increase in the price of bread.

The speaker said it is time to discuss the introduction of full-time MPs as well as further assistance to the parliamentary groups.

He also called for better equipment for members to enable them to fulfil their mandate.

Farrugia highlighted the need for better use of parliament's time, saying that an argument could be made within 20 minutes. He proposed amending the Standing Orders to reflect this.

Currently, the maximum time allotted for interventions is one hour during the presentation of new bills and 30 minutes for any other speech.

Farrugia also mentioned the need to revise parliament meeting times to better accommodate the professional, family, personal and academic needs of members.

The speaker also touched upon the citizen’s right of reply, saying it was time for parliament to implement the procedure intended to safeguard citizens from any harm that may come their way from MPs who are protected by parliamentary privilege.

To date, anyone who felt slandered or libelled by something an MP said while addressing the House cannot take remedial action, even if such statements may cause suffering or lead to court action against that person.

Farrugia compared the huge advances made following the events of the Sette Giugno, to the political developments of the last few months, which saw the largest number of women sitting in the House of Representatives.

Farrugia said that just like the Sette Giugno events and others that followed, great achievements often find their beginnings in small steps.

The government was represented at the ceremony by Minister Owen Bonnici in the absence of both Prime Minister Robert Abela and deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

PN leader Bernard Grech represented the Opposition.