Many experts, teachers and parents believe Malta’s homework culture is a reflection of an outdated curriculum that urgently needs to be reformed to include learning that transcends academic and parrot learning.

Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela promised that a new Labour government would move towards an education system where homework would no longer be required.

But is this the solution?

While there is no data on the amount of time children in Malta spend doing homework – as schools adopt different approaches – over the years, parents and teachers have complained about the volume and quality of homework given to students, which they say erodes their free time where they could learn other life skills.

Yet – despite the heavy homework load – over the past years, several reports revealed a picture of a struggling education system. The rate of early school leavers in Malta remains the highest in the EU.

And according to the most recent Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), an international study that looks at 15-year-olds from 78 countries, Malta’s teenagers scored poorly when it came to reading, science and mathematics, ranking 43rd, 42nd and 37th.

So does more or less homework lead to better results? According to Professor Carmel Borg, former dean of the Faculty of Education, research on the matter is inconclusive.

International data shows that Finland gives the least homework compared to other countries – with 2.8 hours weekly. The countries that spend the longest hours on homework are China (13.8), followed by Russia (9.7) and Singapore (9.4). China has been working on reducing homework hours.

Despite having the least hourly homework, Finland has one of the highest scores when it comes to exam results. Meanwhile, in Malta the National Homework Policy recommends up to eight hours a week for teens – at the high end.

“If scholastic achievement is key to our debate on homework, then, on one hand we have the Finnish system, a high-performing education system that comes with five hours of schooling per day and minimum homework and, on the other hand, we have a number of Asian countries which score spectacularly in international standardised tests. Such countries come complete with lots of homework and a multi-million-dollar industry of private tuition,” said Borg.

A look at the Finnish system suggests one has to look beyond the education system: high quality educators, relevant curricular experiences, five-star support systems, adequate funding for ‘difficult’ schools in disadvantaged areas and a robust state-school system are key to the Finnish educational success.

“Beyond the education system, a commitment to an inclusive, socially-just and rights- based society is what distinguishes Finland from many other countries in Europe and beyond. High scholastic performance is a function of a socially-just society,” he said.

Homework, therefore, is a subset of an overarching debate on what kind of society we want to live in and what qua­lity curriculum experiences we want to offer in response to our collective vision of a country worth living in. Simply put, homework cannot be discussed in isolation, Borg said.

Need for urgent national debate

Borg believes that the need to stop and reflect, as a nation, on the broader issues that inform the education process within and beyond compulsory education, is urgent.

The need to stop and reflect, as a nation, on the broader issues that inform the education process, is urgent - Prof. Carmel Borg, specialist in curriculum studies, ex-dean, Faculty of Education

“The last time we stopped to collectively reflect on where we want to head in education was when we were discussing the strategy for the National Minimum Curriculum, back in the late 1990s. The two-day encounter, which followed from a network of micro-discussions, was both spectacular, in terms of numbers, and emotional, since it brought people from all walks of life discussing very profound and complex issues,” he said.

Like Borg, the Maltese Association of Parents of State School Students believes that the homework policy should form part of a holistic discussion on the overhaul of our educational system. The same discussion had to look at curricula in general, pedagogy, assessments and exams, learning outcomes and teacher shortages, among other things, the association said.

Marco Bonnici, from the Malta Union of Teachers, agrees. “The issue of homework affects different levels in the scholastic cycle so there cannot be a gene­ral decision… It is worth noting that the union saw a surge in the number of complaints about assessment and homework in recent years and this is attributed to implementation of continuous assessment through the Learning Outcomes Framework.”

The removal of half-yearly examinations in primary and middle secondary, to reduce the pressures on students, led to a stream of ongoing testing throughout the year.

Rather than having two periods dedicated to exams per scholastic year, students are facing ongoing tasks to build the continuous element of assessment. Submission of tasks by students requires preparation, and therefore it is impacting on the homework being assigned, Bonnici said.

He said the union repeatedly told the Education Ministry that the implementation of Learning Outcomes’ continuous assessment was not according to the original vision. However, to date there have still been no changes, he said, adding that the union did not exclude issuing directions to members “if the situation is not addressed in a satisfactory way”.

Quality homework

In line with this, Borg said he is not so much concerned about the volume than he is about the quality of homework.

“Homework usually mirrors the curricular experience facilitated in a given school. And, if homework privileges rote learning and drill, then there is enough data to alarm us into rethinking the whole curricular experience,” he said.

Borg, who specialises in curriculum studies, has criticised the current education system in the past, saying there is a mismatch between the current educations system and life outside school, both in terms of skills being nurtured as well as the superficiality that it generates.

“Progressive thinking about education is slowly distancing itself from the term homework while embracing the concept of after-school learning. Such a concept creates a space for learning beyond school-initia­ted activities. It also instinctively triggers a discussion on what constitutes quality time outside school,” he said.

Carly Aquilina, psychologist and director of The Psychology & CBT Clinic and a mother of two young boys, feels homework should be discussed when examining the research evidence and not to win votes.

Homework should be discussed when examining the research evidence and not to win votes - Carly Aquilina, psychologist and director of The Psychology & CBT Clinic

While she does not think homework should be completely eliminated, as students may need that extra time to remain at the same level of other countries, she feels some schools assign much more homework than recommended.

“I would also encourage a set structure where homework is not assigned daily and for the subsequent day,” she said, adding that this would allow parents and students to pace themselves, go out if the weather is fine and juggle extracurriculars without having to rush the homework.

Agreeing with this, Commissioner for Children Antoinette Vassallo said she believed a balance should be sought. This balance should also reflect the different ages.

“I strongly recommend the need for coordination, especially in secondary schools, so as to ensure that children do not end up with too much homework in order to be able to spend quality time with their family and to engage in extracurricular activities,” she said.

WHAT DO PARENTS THINK?

A curriculum crying to be updated

Paula Camilleri has two daughters, age 10 and 7. She believes “homework can’t be isolated without looking at the whole national curriculum. There are many things that need to be factored in. Such a debate would need to be led by the many capable and qualified educators in Malta.”

Paula Camilleri

“I advocate strongly for the implementation of a truly holistic education. I feel that the current national curriculum does not leave space for this, even though there are schools that try their best to do so. Our current curriculum leans disproportionately towards academia and the emphasis of passing exams. There are other equally important skills.

Curriculum leans disproportionately towards academia and the emphasis of passing exams

“Arts, sports, music, gardening, life skills, outdoor learning, ethics, you name it. Such skills should graduate from extracurricular to curricular. Teachers and students need to have more of a freehand to teach and learn creatively. Very often the will is there but the time is lacking. As a result, more traditional sedentary ways are resorted to, including homework.

“This is about all-round education and not homework alone. The current curriculum, I believe, is not helping our children develop into strong, all-rounded people who can think critically.

“We need them to know that they can be successful and make this world a better place by developing their own personal preferred skills. I reiterate that with the guidance of the competent educators we have, homework needs to be rethought in the larger context of the whole curriculum. A curriculum, that in my view is crying to be updated,” she said.

A balance needed

Francesca Fabri is the mother of an eight-year-old girl and a teacher. She does not agree with removing homework completely but believes that children are sometimes given too much work.

Francesca Fabri

“I think that homework can be important as it allows parents to see that their children are learning, and it allows children to continue finishing what they would have started in schools. However, I don’t think they should get homework every day,” she said.

Homework allows parents to see that their children are learning

Spacing out homework to every other day will allow children and their parents to space it out and fit it in and around their lives.

“I’ve had a student who said she could not do her homework because her grandmother was visiting, and she was spending time with her. I can understand that. I also believe children, especially at a young age, should not be punished for not doing their homework since they often need to be helped and encouraged by parents. So, it’s not their fault. When they grow older then they can take on the responsibility,” she said.

As for the nature of the homework, Fabri believes that children ought to be encouraged to read – without making it feel like homework – and that some work in the core subjects would help but ensuring it is not too overwhelming.

WHAT DO STUDENTS THINK?

Matthew Bonnici Cocks, 15, attends a school that does not give voluminous homework and he is thankful.

“I think that not having so much homework gave me more time to concentrate on my other curricular activities, including scouting, sports, piano lessons and ZAK,” he says.

Matthew, who attends San Andrea School, hardy had any homework in early and middle school, although he was encouraged to find time and read every day.

Regular homework started in senior school where he got an hour a day at most and often finished most at school. While the homework increased in Grade 10, he had little compared to friends who attended other schools. And, in most cases, the homework was not for the following day.

Amber, 16, who is in the final year at St Michael’s Foundation, said that while she does not have much homework this year as she is preparing for the mock exams, when she was in form 4 she would get about two hours a day of homework.

“We have seven lessons a day and we get homework, for the week after, from every lesson. Sometimes it is a bit too much. Sometimes homework can be useful like in the case of subjects like maths – where you don’t learn by studying but by working it out and English where you learn by writing. In some cases, where you can study, I don’t agree with it. It’s better to have a test than to have homework in that case,” she said.