The world is facing dire and challenging times. Certain livelihoods may disappear overnight. ‘Regular’ employment opportunities are scarce.

These are challenges people have faced many times over millennia. Self-enterprise thinking is a means out of this quandary and a few basic questions arise: What is the knowhow that we all possess in different areas that I can deploy for profit? What is it that I do best? Can this be a solution answering a need? Could my solution provide a remedy to the problem of others? Does this solution provide benefits? Do people want what I have to offer?

This is the starting point from which each enterprise would need to start. The prospect for setting this going may seem very daunting,and at times people would be too disheartened to make a first tentative step.

To alleviate the stress from a lack of understanding, the University of Malta through the Centre of Entrepreneurship and Business incubation has developed a series of free-to-view, short videos to help people understand how they can consider sustainable enterprise.

The resource can be found at https://takeoff.org.mt/resources/. The 49 videos will take one step-by-step through the whole process. It is structured logically and will take from four to 10 minutes for each module. Guidance is also offered by Takeoff to help support you and weed out difficulties.

For more information and to get in touch, send an e-mail to info@takeoff.org.mt.