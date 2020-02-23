Pope Francis’s forthcoming visit to Malta and Gozo has justifiably been greeted with great joy. And this is how it ought to be. Francis’s gigantic moral dimension is not limited to one religion; it penetrates also into the public sphere. His words and actions are a strong moral compass not only for Christians and non-Christians but also for believers and non-believers.

In their pastoral letter, our bishops reminded us that during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the Pope referred to St Paul’s shipwreck in Malta in this manner: “once they landed on the island of Malta, they experienced the hospitality, kindness and humanity of the island’s inhabitants”. The Pope extended his appreciation to contemporary Maltese with these words: “The Maltese are good, they are gentle, they were already welcoming at that time.”

However, human beings are prone to be misled, especially in times of exultation or despondency. It is a temptation that is quite Manichaean. We tend to see reality in black and white with no other shade in between.

At present many are in a state of exultation. While the media gurus will be tempted to use the papal visit to create a feel-good factor about and within the Church by using all the available marketing techniques, the cynics will say “why this waste?” This would be in tune with the indignant disciples’ reaction to the very expensive perfume that a woman had poured on Jesus’s head: “This perfume could have been sold at a high price and the money given to the poor.” (Mt 26:7-9)

We should not let the idea that the Maltese remained constantly faithful to St Paul’s faith – which historically is a moot point – inflate our ego. Neither should the generosity exhibited during fundraising marathons for L-Istrina, Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Puttinu Cares, and so on, laudable though they are, fill us with self-praise.

The same goes for the hard work that the clergy, religious and many faithful here and around the globe. Of course, we have several hidden, holy Maltese, like San Ġorġ Preca and Adelaide Cini. However, if we pride ourselves only with our history, the Pope’s visit will be a day or two of euphoria, but on the morrow we will return to business as usual… literally!

St Paul arrived in Malta during a storm. Let us be under no illusion! Pope Francis is similarly arriving in Malta in the eye of the storm in every sphere of the Maltese way of life – including religious life. It is a time when our country seems to have lost both its bearing and moral fibre. It is a storm that has been brewing for several decades. Much of our amoral ethic and immoral ethos – typified in expressions such as “bla qaddisin ma titlax is-sema (You can’t go to heaven without saints) and ‘business is business’ – are not recent additions to our culture.

The acid test of the pastoral effect of the Pope’s visit should not be sought on his arrival or during a special Mass, but after his departure. A serious change of heart – the evangelical metanoia – in every aspect of Maltese life – be it religious, political, economic or social – is urgent. Other ‘buts’ and ‘ifs’ are only alienating palliatives.

In times of change, a change is necessary. When, in Il Gattopardo, the Prince of Salina protests: “Falconeri should be with us, for the King”, Tancredi replies: “For the King, yes, of course. But which king?”

St Luke writes that on their departure from the island the Maltese “put on board the provisions we needed”. What are we giving Pope Francis on his departure?

Our best gift to Pope Francis ought to be a personal and collective change in response to Jesus’s emphatic words: “I tell you, unless your righteousness surpasses that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Mt 5:20)

Fr Joe Inguanez is a priest and sociologist.

joe.inguanez@gmail.com