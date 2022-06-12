One way the Nationalist Party will be strengthening its financial assets is by “reviving” closed party clubs, better known as kazini, the Opposition leader said on Sunday.

Speaking during a PN fundraising marathon at the PN's headquarters, Grech spoke about the need to strengthen the party’s financial assets.

“In the coming days we will be putting together a team to look at every property the party owns and ensure all are being utilised in the best way possible,” he said.

Last month, Times of Malta reported that according to its latest published accounts, the PN had a deficit of €607,279 in 2019.

The accounts showed that the PN’s kazini had raked in €98,979 in rental income in 2019. The party also secured €175,000 through the termination of lease agreements from party clubs.

“We have some kazini which are operating, but then we have some which are closed, so they are not serving us politically or financially."

Grech said he wants such party clubs to re-open to provide a service to the party but also to the people of the locality.

He also mentioned the need to “restore” the party to be more efficient.

“I believe everyone can contribute to the party... everyone has a role, and together we can continue to grow.”

About the general election, Grech said since the Labour Party had won a majority vote and the Prime Minister cannot blame the Opposition for the government's downfalls or mistakes.

"He must offer solutions, especially when it comes to the increase in the cost of living. We cannot just blame the war in Ukraine, the government must address the problem," he said.

He said Abela must also work to restore the island's reputation.