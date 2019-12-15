The Barocco Foundation will tomorrow be presenting a violin and cello concert by local violinist Bernice Musù and Serbian cellist Kristina Dimic at St Catherine of Italy, Valletta, at 12.30pm.

The duo will perform classical songs and arias, namely Air on G string, Jesus Joy of Man’s Desire by Johann Sebastian Bach, Rondeau by Mouret, the enchanting aria The Arrival of Queen of Sheba from Handel’s oratorio Solomon, Schumann’s Melody and Serenade by Schubert, among others.

Ms Musù has been playing the violin for 10 years and her first public performance was with the Valletta Ensemble. She forms part of the Malta Youth Orchestra and performs in many orchestras and even as a soloist.

Ms Dimic was born in Pancevo, Serbia, and graduated with a Master’s degree in violoncello. She came to Malta in 2017 and since then has been taking part in various concerts all over the island.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling 7968 0952.

For more details about upcoming events, one can visit baroccomalta.com.