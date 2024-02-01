In a financial landscape often characterised by volatility and unpredictability, fixed term deposits emerge as steadfast pillars of stability. Term deposits provide a secure avenue for individuals since they are not subject to market fluctuations, thus ensuring peace of mind.

FIMBank has recently increased its interest rates on its Classic Fixed Term Deposits, available in Euro and US Dollar. Fixed term deposits operate on a simple premise, where individuals commit a predetermined sum of money for a specified period, ranging from three months up to three years, and benefit from attractive returns.

FIMBank is committed to providing a personalised banking experience of quality, where those seeking to open a Classic Fixed Term Deposit can schedule an appointment at the Bank’s head office in St. Julian’s.

Interest can be received quarterly, annually or upon maturity, depending on one’s preference. The market leading interest rates being offered by the Bank are as follows:

The protection offered by fixed term deposits extends beyond the tranquillity of a stable interest rate. The respective deposits are also covered by the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta, offering a further safety net of up to EUR/USD 100,000.

To open a Classic Fixed Term Deposit, clients must place a minimum deposit of EUR/USD 10,000.

With their safety, predictability, flexibility, and competitive interest rates, fixed term deposits provide an ideal avenue for individuals looking to make the most of their money. For more information, kindly contact us on 2132 2103 or via email on deposits@helpdesk.com to schedule a meeting at FIMBank’s Head Office in St Julian’s, where the team will guide you through the seamless account opening process.

FIMBank plc is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. The Bank’s registered address is Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial and Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St Julian’s STJ 3155, Malta. The Bank is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act 1994 (Cap. 371). FIMBank plc is a participant of the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta. FIMBank Classic Fixed Term Deposits can be opened with a minimum of EUR 10,000/USD 10,000. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Early withdrawal is prohibited. Rates are correct at the time of publishing.