Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème will be staged at Aurora Opera House, Victoria on Saturday.

Reputed to be one of the world’s most popular operas, La Bohème tells a passionate and timeless story of love among young artists in Paris. At first glance, the opera is the definitive depiction of the joys and sorrows of love and loss but, on closer inspection, it reveals the deep emotional significance hidden in the trivial things – a bonnet, an old overcoat or a chance meeting with a neighbour – that make up our everyday lives.

The international cast includes Nino Machaidze as Mimi, Ivan Defabiani as Rodolfo, Maria Novella Malfatti as Musetta, Krum Galabov as Marcello, Enrico Marabelli as Schaunard and Mariano Buccino as Colline. Dario Giorgele plays Alcindoro and Benoit, while young Gozitan tenor Angelo Muscat will be Parpignol.

Colin Attard directs the Malta Philarmonic Orchestra and the Aurora Opera chorus. Internationally renowned artistic director Vivien Hewitt designed the scenes and worked on the costumes’ line, some of which were designed by Gozitan designer Luke Azzopardi.

A limited number of tickets are available. Call the 24/7 ticket helpline on 7904 5779. For more information, visit www.teatruaurora.com.