Two thieves were stopped in their tracks last night as they attempted a robbery from a shop in Balzan.

The police said the incident happened at a shop in Triq il-Wied at around 10pm.

Preliminarly police investigations show that one of the workers, a 38-year-old Pakistani, noticed a person trying to open the cash register on the CCTV system as a 46-year-old Filipino worker was being distracted by a woman who requested some items that were placed on high shelves.

The Pakistani came out to stop the thief who told the worker that he was armed with a knife.

Another worker, a 25-year-old Moroccan, joined the other employees who told him what was happening.

The thieves escaped at this point.

The police are investigating.