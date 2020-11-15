Two thieves were stopped in their tracks last night as they attempted a robbery from a shop in Balzan.
The police said the incident happened at a shop in Triq il-Wied at around 10pm.
Preliminarly police investigations show that one of the workers, a 38-year-old Pakistani, noticed a person trying to open the cash register on the CCTV system as a 46-year-old Filipino worker was being distracted by a woman who requested some items that were placed on high shelves.
The Pakistani came out to stop the thief who told the worker that he was armed with a knife.
Another worker, a 25-year-old Moroccan, joined the other employees who told him what was happening.
The thieves escaped at this point.
The police are investigating.
