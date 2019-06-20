Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel Small Island comes to life in an epic new theatre adaptation. A recording of the play will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Sunday at 6pm.

Small Island embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through World War II to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury, England.

The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots.

Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

A company of 40 actors take to the stage of the National Theatre in London in this timely and moving story.

For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

