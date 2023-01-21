A resolution to a long debate

The debate about the proposed changes to the abortion law has been lingering for several weeks. Many try to understand the real meaning of the speeches in parliament and what is fed daily in the media.

However, my deep impression is that the Maltese in general are still trying to absorb what these changes really are. People are deeply interested in this important subject but they first need to have clear, sincere and transparent information.

People have expressed solidarity as regards the safeguarding of the woman’s health during pregnancy. This was confirmed by the result of the Curia survey, where 70 per cent declared their disapproval at the introduction of abortion in Malta unless the pregnant woman’s life is in danger. It is very important to keep in mind and respect the will of the Maltese who do not approve any alternatives which may open the door to abortion.

The legislators remain responsible in their duty to eliminate any doubt on any intention for abortion to enter by stealth. The doubts about the proposed changes are due to the lack of clear details about the practice and observation of the eventual changes.

Paramount is the question of who will ultimately be responsible for the final decision to carry out an abortion or not. No one can deny the rights of the medical profession to be protected and guided. But in every profession the necessary control is the duty of a responsible authority.

Ultimately, will it be one doctor, a team of doctors or a board of consultants? This subject must be clarified and declared in writing. Saying that the government has every confidence in Maltese medical doctors and that those who abuse their profession will be liable to disciplinary action is not enough. To eliminate abuses it is important to have proper regulations established beforehand and in agreement with the medical profession. Only when proper action is taken to address the many obscure points can people understand and better appreciate the scope of the authorities.

The government cannot ignore the general feeling that the changes may eventually lead to easily available abortions. The solemn declaration that the intention is not to introduce abortion is inadequate. Loopholes must be scrupulously closed. This is the final responsibility of our lawmakers.

People expect to be informed without unnecessary delay on the intentions of the government.

Neither can the report by the British government about abortions in England and Wales in 1921, referred to in Times of Malta by Mark Agius (January 2), be ignored. Agius noted that from a total of 214,250 abortions carried out in the two countries only 111 were cases where a mother’s life was in danger. The rest were considered justified due to the risk of mental health.

This report is an eyeopener for our lawmakers and the public. I hope no one will say that I am scaremongering.

Deep reflection, humility and a sense of responsibility in our present situation are essential virtues which can contribute to proceeding in the right and just direction.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Using NextBike docking stations

A bike hangar locker in London. Photo: Shutterstock.com

As with the GoTo charging pillars, can the NextBike docking stations be made publicly available, by installing suitable secure bike racks or even bike hangars for the public to use?

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s