A Times of Malta debate with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana planned for Monday has been shifted to Friday as Malta joins the world to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

The event will now be held at the new Theatre Next Door in Magħtab from 8.30am till 11am.

Caruana will take questions on the nuts and bolts of the upcoming budget as he finalises the government’s financial document for the year ahead.

The government has yet to announce a Budget 2023 date.

This year’s budget comes at a delicate crossroads for Malta.

Still reeling from the crippling effect of the COVID pandemic, the economy is now grappling with rising inflation and a looming energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The government has already warned that it will have to cut costs and limit spending for the year ahead.

Little is known about the workings of this year’s budget and Caruana is expected to give the first glimpse of what the country can expect during the Times of Malta event.

Caruana will take centre stage at the pre-budget debate, which will be in the form of a business breakfast.

During the event, themed ‘Will it make the cut?’, the Finance Minister will have a Q&A with Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin and take questions from the guests in the audience.

He will also take a few questions from Times of Malta readers.

If you want your question to be among those answered by the man behind the upcoming budget, send your question to daniela.said@timesofmalta.com.

Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt or else scan the QR code in the accompanying image.

Times of Malta will also be live-streaming the discussion.

The event is sponsored by Bank of Valletta, Melita Business, Mazars and Theatre Next Door.