Times of Malta continues to be Malta’s runaway favourite news website, with the latest Broadcasting Authority survey published on Monday showing that 56% of the public list it as their preferred source of local news.

This is a slight increase over the 55.3% registered in a similar survey earlier in the year and an increase of almost 5% since last year.

In total, the share of people citing Times of Malta as their favourite news source is more than twice that of all other news portals combined.

Times of Malta is the preferred source of news for readers of all ages, with over 50% of all saying that the Times of Malta site is their first port of call for local news. This is particularly high among teenage readers, 58% of whom list Times of Malta as their preferred choice.

Lovin Malta is now the second most popular news site with 9% of the total share, followed by TVM, Newsbook and Malta Today, all of whom registered under a 5% share of the public's preference.

The number of people who say they follow different news portals equally has dipped sharply from 24% in May to just 16% today.

The Broadcasting Authority commissions regular surveys to assess the viewership of TV, radio and online content by Maltese residents aged 12 and over. The survey was carried out between July 23 and 29 among 2,100 members of the public.

Times of Malta overtakes YouTube for online viewership

Times of Malta also performed well in terms of online viewership, with over 27% of the public saying they opt to watch Maltese audiovisual content on the Times of Malta portal. A year ago, this figure stood at just 7%.

This makes it the second most popular platform, only trailing Facebook. Times of Malta has now overtaken YouTube and remains ahead of Instagram and all other local news portals, including that of the national broadcaster.

The video reports produced by Times of Malta journalist Mark Lawrence Zammit also proved to be extremely popular, with over 13% of the public listing it as their preferred online programme.

This was second only to the Jon Mallia Podcast, which registered almost 22% of preferences. The survey finds that Zammit's reports are the most popular programme of all among viewers over the age of 41.

TVM most popular local TV station, ahead of One and Net

More broadly, the survey finds that TVM remains the most watched local TV station, at just over 45%. This is a sharp dip from the 62% registered in the BA's previous survey in May.

One and Net trail in second and third place at 17.2% and 16.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, the overwhelming majority of respondents, almost 85%, say that news is their favourite type of local TV genre.

One in three say current affairs and discussion programmes are their preferred choice, while a little under half also list drama programmes.

This is reflected in the public's preferred choice of individual programmes, which is topped by TVM's news bulletin at 14.6%.

The news bulletins of One and Net garnered 5.2% and 3.8% of preferences respectively. However, both were topped by the public's preference for watching football matches, which was listed by almost 8% of the public as their preferred programme.