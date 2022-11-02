Do you find yourself craving a good crossword over breakfast? Are you a sucker for a game of Sudoku?

Puzzle fiends can now get their daily dose of brain training on Malta's favourite website, thanks to the newly-launched Times of Malta Games section.

The section features crossword, Sudoku and codeword puzzles which are updated every day at midnight, meaning you will never be short of a puzzle to complete.

All the games are completely free to play.

You can access the puzzles by clicking the 'Games' button on the top banner of the Times of Malta website on your PC or Mac computer.

If you're browsing on a mobile phone, open the menu on the top right of the homepage and scroll down until you see the 'Games' option.

The games are of course designed to be played on your own. But if you’re especially up for a challenge, play them while racing the clock and see where you rank on the player leaderboard.

And if you find yourself struggling, you can choose to get a hint or even throw in the towel completely and see the puzzle solution.

Enjoy the puzzles, and happy solving!

Visit the Times of Malta Games section to play the puzzles.