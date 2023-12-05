Times of Malta is looking for freelance reviewers with experience in the following subject areas:

Local fiction/non-fiction book titles

Theatre

Music: Contemporary/Classical/Opera

Dance

Visual art

Selected reviewers will be remunerated per submission.

If you are interested in reviewing for Times of Malta, please send a CV and a sample review (approximately 400 words) to culture@timesofmalta.com. Use the email subject heading 'Freelance review' followed by the categories you are interested in. For example, 'Freelance review: Theatre.'

Reviewers are encouraged to respond to style, structure, effect and contribution to the larger cultural conversation on the subject of the item being reviewed.

Times of Malta will only accept unsolicited reviews at the section editor’s discretion.

Reviewers must declare any conflicts of interest prior to submission. No anonymous reviews will be accepted.