More than one in every two people who access their news online considers Times of Malta as their first port of call, according to a new Broadcasting Authority survey.

The survey found that 55% of all people who said that online news portals were their favourite source of news described timesofmalta.com as their preferred portal, an increase of almost 4% over the last survey carried out a year ago.

The number of people listing Times of Malta’s online portal as their preferred source of news was more than three times that of all other online news portals combined.

The second most popular news portal was that of state broadcaster TVM, with just over 8% of respondents saying it was their preferred source. No other news portal scored over 2%.

On the other hand, almost a quarter of the survey’s respondents said that they follow multiple online portals equally.

The Broadcasting Authority regularly commission a survey amongst local audiences to assess the viewership of TV, radio and online content by Maltese residents aged 12 and over.

The survey was carried out between May 21 and 27 among 2,100 respondents.

Times of Malta is top local platform for online programmes

Times of Malta is also Malta’s favourite local platform for people to watch Maltese online programmes, with almost 36% of respondents saying that they watch this kind of content on the Times of Malta portal.

This represents a staggering increase over the previous survey, where just 7% listed Times of Malta as their platform of choice for Maltese online programming.

The most popular platform of all was Facebook, with almost two-thirds of the Maltese saying they view online programmes through the social media giant, followed by YouTube at just over 36%.

LovinMalta and Newsbook trail at 23% and 16% respectively, while other local platforms scored under 10%.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta journalist Mark Lawrence Zammit’s recorded reports were listed as Malta’s second-favourite online programme, with little over 13% saying it is their preferred choice.

Topping the list was the Jon Mallia Podcast, with 18% of preferences.