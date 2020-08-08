In 1935, Britain’s King George V and Queen Mary celebrated their silver jubilee, George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess premiered in Boston, Mussolini’s army attacked Abyssinia, Persia was named Iran, James Chadwick was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics for his discovery of the neutron, and Mono-poly board game went on sale for the first time.

And Times of Malta was born.

A lot has changed in 85 years. The media landscape especially is unrecognisable from what it was more than eight decades ago, with technology and social media taking centre stage.

But certain elements remain unchanged: independent journalism still serves as a platform for the common good; still provides a snapshot of history; still holds people accountable; is still a critical pillar of democracy.

Tomorrow’s edition of The Sunday Times of Malta will include a commemorative publication, featuring contributions by some of Malta’s prominent voices.

And while celebrating 85 years of independent journalism, the publication looks to a future where Times of Malta will continue bearing witness.